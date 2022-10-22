Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.26 Million Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,072 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COP. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

COP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday. Erste Group Bank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.81.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $124.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.27. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $66.06 and a 1-year high of $124.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.14.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $21.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.71 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 15.19%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

