Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.33 Million Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ED. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter valued at $484,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 26,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 20,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

ED has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $82.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.70.

NYSE:ED opened at $84.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.47 and its 200-day moving average is $94.61. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.13 and a 52-week high of $102.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.32.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

