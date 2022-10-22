Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 614 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Schubert & Co lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1,940.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT stock opened at $454.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.28. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $324.23 and a 52 week high of $479.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $418.48 and its 200 day moving average is $426.57. The firm has a market cap of $119.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.66 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $454.08.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Recommended Stories

