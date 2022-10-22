Mycio Wealth Partners LLC Has $233,000 Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Mycio Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 177.5% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 54.4% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $40.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.33. The stock has a market cap of $60.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $38.39 and a 12-month high of $63.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.61%.

USB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $56.50 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.11.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

