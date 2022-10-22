Mycio Wealth Partners LLC Sells 3,411 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Mycio Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,411 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 0.9% of Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 10,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 27,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.2% during the second quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 13,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 16,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of IWM stock opened at $172.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.62. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $244.46.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

