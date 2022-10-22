MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Trading Down 6%

Shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) were down 6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.38 and last traded at $10.38. Approximately 402 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 89,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their price objective on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.57.

Get MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. alerts:

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Stock Down 8.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.96.

Institutional Trading of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. ( NYSE:MYTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $186.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.39 million. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 10.61%. Sell-side analysts forecast that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 0.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,272,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,569,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,185,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG lifted its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 11.8% during the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 941,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,516,000 after purchasing an additional 99,640 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 0.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 644,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 41.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 358,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after buying an additional 105,983 shares in the last quarter. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.