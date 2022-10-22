Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

NTP stock opened at $4.22 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.62. Nam Tai Property has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $37.88. The firm has a market cap of $165.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTP. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Nam Tai Property by 61.8% in the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,678,429 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,490,000 after purchasing an additional 640,897 shares during the period. Iszo Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Nam Tai Property by 8.2% during the first quarter. Iszo Capital Management LP now owns 7,219,372 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,121,000 after buying an additional 546,010 shares during the period. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nam Tai Property during the first quarter valued at $1,795,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nam Tai Property during the first quarter valued at $406,000. Finally, Kahn Brothers Group Inc. boosted its position in Nam Tai Property by 125.9% during the first quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 85,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 47,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Nam Tai Property Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates technology parks in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on redeveloping three parcels of land in Gushu and Guangming, Shenzhen into technology parks, as well as rents properties. The company was formerly known as Nam Tai Electronics, Inc and changed its name to Nam Tai Property Inc in April 2014.

