Nano Market Capitalization Tops $94.24 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. Nano has a total market capitalization of $94.24 million and $1.20 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.71 or 0.00003681 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Nano has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,213.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000311 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00021308 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.23 or 0.00271818 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00120494 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $142.72 or 0.00742771 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $108.66 or 0.00565477 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005182 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.97 or 0.00244468 BTC.

Nano Profile

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement.“XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

