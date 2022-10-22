Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QYLG) Shares Down 0.6%

Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QYLG – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.19 and last traded at $22.26. Approximately 15,430 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 32,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.39.

Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.97.

