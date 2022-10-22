NEM Market Cap Reaches $333.00 Million (XEM)

NEM (XEM) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 21st. One NEM coin can now be purchased for $0.0370 or 0.00000193 BTC on major exchanges. NEM has a total market capitalization of $333.00 million and $5.97 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NEM has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00012192 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,312.51 or 0.27692888 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000609 BTC.

XEM uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 28th, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. NEM’s official website is nem.io. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NEM’s official message board is discord.gg/eedjkbmvvb. NEM’s official Twitter account is @nemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “NEM is a peer-to-peer crypto platform. It is written in Java and JavaScript with 100% original source code. NEM has a stated goal of a wide distribution model and has introduced new features in blockchain technology in its proof-of-importance (POI) algorithm. NEM also features an integrated P2P secure and encrypted messaging system, multisignature accounts and an Eigentrust++ reputation system.NEM has gone through extensive open alpha testing starting June 25, 2014, followed by lengthy and comprehensive beta testing starting on October 20, 2014. NEM finally launched on May 31, 2015.Proof-of-importance (PoI) is a consensus mechanism developed by NEM that is used to determine which network participants (nodes) are eligible to add a block to the blockchain, a process NEM calls ‘harvesting’.LinkedIn”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

