Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) Trading Down 1.8%

Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD – Get Rating) fell 1.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.12 and last traded at $2.21. 6,471 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 12,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Nemaura Medical from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

The stock has a market cap of $57.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of -0.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.55.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nemaura Medical stock. Tiger Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Nemaura Medical Inc. ( NASDAQ:NMRD Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,000. Nemaura Medical makes up approximately 0.3% of Tiger Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Tiger Management L.L.C. owned 1.56% of Nemaura Medical at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Nemaura Medical Inc, a medical technology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic medical devices. It provides sugarBEAT, a non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring device for use by persons with Type I and Type II diabetes, as well as screen pre-diabetic patients. The company also offers proBEAT, a wellness guidance notes, that provide prompts and educate users on factors affecting blood sugar profiles, as well as conducts diabetes prevention and reversal programs.

