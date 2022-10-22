Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) Trading Down 1.8%

Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD – Get Rating) fell 1.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.12 and last traded at $2.21. 6,471 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 12,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.
Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Nemaura Medical from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th.
The stock has a market cap of $57.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of -0.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.55.
Nemaura Medical Company Profile
Nemaura Medical Inc, a medical technology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic medical devices. It provides sugarBEAT, a non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring device for use by persons with Type I and Type II diabetes, as well as screen pre-diabetic patients. The company also offers proBEAT, a wellness guidance notes, that provide prompts and educate users on factors affecting blood sugar profiles, as well as conducts diabetes prevention and reversal programs.
