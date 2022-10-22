Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Neonode Stock Performance

NEON opened at $3.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.78 million, a P/E ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.88 and a 200-day moving average of $4.85. Neonode has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $12.08.

Get Neonode alerts:

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.27 million during the quarter. Neonode had a negative net margin of 122.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neonode

Neonode Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Neonode stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neonode Inc. ( NASDAQ:NEON Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Neonode at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for scene analysis using advanced machine learning algorithms to detect and track persons and objects in video streams for cameras and other types of imagers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Neonode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neonode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.