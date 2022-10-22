Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Neonode Stock Performance
NEON opened at $3.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.78 million, a P/E ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.88 and a 200-day moving average of $4.85. Neonode has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $12.08.
Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.27 million during the quarter. Neonode had a negative net margin of 122.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.55%.
Neonode Company Profile
Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for scene analysis using advanced machine learning algorithms to detect and track persons and objects in video streams for cameras and other types of imagers.
