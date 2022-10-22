Nervos Network (CKB) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.76 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 22nd. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. Nervos Network has a market cap of $120.99 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,166.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000310 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00021301 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.14 or 0.00272028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00119535 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.14 or 0.00741575 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.22 or 0.00564603 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005205 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.91 or 0.00244725 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,680,680,992 coins and its circulating supply is 33,340,068,750 coins. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today.The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte.$CKB is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value, like Bitcoin. It can also be a value token behind smart contracts, like ETH. Store, execute, and even rent space on the Nervos Blockchain with CKBytes.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

