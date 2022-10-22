Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Raised to $162.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Benchmark from $157.00 to $162.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NFLX. Macquarie raised shares of Netflix from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $170.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $198.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $301.19.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $289.57 on Wednesday. Netflix has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $700.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $235.09 and its 200 day moving average is $221.80. The company has a market capitalization of $128.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CapWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at $2,949,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 50.5% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 495 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.6% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 95,567 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 31.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,011 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Netflix by 35.4% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 98,862 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,032,000 after buying an additional 25,874 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

