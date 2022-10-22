NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) Given New C$9.00 Price Target at Raymond James

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of NexGen Energy stock opened at C$5.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.48, a current ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.93. The stock has a market cap of C$2.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$5.38 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.60. NexGen Energy has a twelve month low of C$4.43 and a twelve month high of C$8.30.

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). Sell-side analysts forecast that NexGen Energy will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

