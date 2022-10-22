Nexum (NEXM) One Day Trading Volume Hits $315,216.00

Nexum (NEXM) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. Over the last seven days, Nexum has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. Nexum has a total market capitalization of $829.00 million and $315,216.00 worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nexum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000840 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nexum Token Profile

Nexum’s genesis date was January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nexum’s official message board is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb. The official website for Nexum is nexum.ai.

Buying and Selling Nexum

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.Telegram”

