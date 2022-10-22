NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) PT Lowered to $9.00

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Cowen from $32.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $42.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NGM Biopharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $9.00.

Shares of NGM opened at $4.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.61. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $21.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.93.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:NGM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 196.39% and a negative return on equity of 41.79%. Analysts predict that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David V. Goeddel bought 50,000 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.18 per share, for a total transaction of $159,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the first quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 311,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 102.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

