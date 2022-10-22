Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) CEO Sells $229,500.00 in Stock

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) CEO Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $229,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,812,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,605,778.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Nikola Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NKLA opened at $3.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Nikola Co. has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $15.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.54.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1710.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Nikola Co. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Nikola

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Nikola to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Nikola from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Nikola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.83.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKLA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nikola by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,103,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,602,000 after buying an additional 342,248 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Nikola by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,539,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,366,000 after buying an additional 831,160 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Nikola by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,507,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,933,000 after buying an additional 371,943 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nikola by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,551,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,615,000 after buying an additional 43,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Nikola by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,511,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,187,000 after buying an additional 555,260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

Further Reading

