Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Takes $2.24 Million Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 73,410 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 340.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 1,606.7% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 955.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 5,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $206,433.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,029.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 5,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $206,433.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,029.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $1,397,616.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 243,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,608,696.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,110 shares of company stock worth $1,677,854. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $31.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.83. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $26.39 and a one year high of $47.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.36.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This is an increase from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.44.

Tapestry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.