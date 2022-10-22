Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $25.69

Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.69 and last traded at $26.40, with a volume of 48164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.22.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nitto Denko from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.28. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.10.
Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.
