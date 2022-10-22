Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $25.69

Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.69 and last traded at $26.40, with a volume of 48164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.22.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nitto Denko from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.28. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.10.

Nitto Denko ( OTCMKTS:NDEKY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter. Nitto Denko had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 12.73%. Research analysts expect that Nitto Denko Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.

