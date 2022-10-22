NKN (NKN) Trading 1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

NKN (NKN) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 22nd. NKN has a market capitalization of $50.44 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of NKN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NKN coin can currently be bought for $0.0839 or 0.00000438 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, NKN has traded up 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00012086 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,348.20 or 0.27884070 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000577 BTC.

About NKN

NKN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. NKN’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 601,333,312 coins. The Reddit community for NKN is https://reddit.com/r/nknblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NKN’s official message board is blog.nkn.org. NKN’s official Twitter account is @nkn_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. NKN’s official website is nkn.org.

Buying and Selling NKN

According to CryptoCompare, “NKN (New Kind of Network) is a highly scalable, self-evolving and self-incentivized blockchain network infrastructure. It addresses the network decentralization and self-evolution by introducing Cellular Automata (CA) methodology for both dynamism and efficiency. NKN tokenizes network connectivity and data transmission capacity as a useful Proof of Work.Proof of Relay (PoR) is a peer-to-peer sharing mechanism at blockchain level. Participants receive rewards by contributing more network resources than they consume. NKN uses Proof of Relay mechanism to guarantee network connectivity and data transmission capacity.NKN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the NKN ecosystem and works as the incentive given to participants that share their connectivity and bandwidth.”

