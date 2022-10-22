Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,653 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 2,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at $10,631,153.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 1.5 %

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $208.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $203.65 and a 12-month high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 39.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $274.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Susquehanna cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.00.

About Norfolk Southern

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.