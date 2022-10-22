Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Price Target Cut to $85.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NTRS. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Northern Trust from $106.00 to $99.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Northern Trust to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Northern Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $104.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northern Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $104.38.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $79.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.10. Northern Trust has a fifty-two week low of $76.15 and a fifty-two week high of $135.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 21.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northern Trust will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.87%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 34.5% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 390 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 411.8% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 64.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

