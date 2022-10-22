Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) PT Lowered to $48.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.40.

Northwest Natural Stock Performance

Shares of Northwest Natural stock opened at $45.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.49. Northwest Natural has a fifty-two week low of $42.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.63.

Northwest Natural Increases Dividend

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $194.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.21 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 7.87%. Northwest Natural’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Northwest Natural will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is currently 77.51%.

Insider Transactions at Northwest Natural

In other news, VP David A. Weber sold 1,436 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $76,423.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,100.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,438 shares of company stock valued at $76,522 over the last three months. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northwest Natural

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 101.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Northwest Natural in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Northwest Natural in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Northwest Natural in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Northwest Natural in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

