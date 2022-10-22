Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Tigress Financial

Tigress Financial reiterated their strong-buy rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Tigress Financial currently has a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on NCLH. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.36.

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NCLH opened at $14.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $29.45.

Insider Activity at Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.35). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 166.44% and a negative return on equity of 148.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.93) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26881.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Jason Montague sold 62,758 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $921,287.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,373.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Jason Montague sold 62,758 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $921,287.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,373.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Kempa sold 55,000 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $742,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 222,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,005,788.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norwegian Cruise Line

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 985,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,567,000 after acquiring an additional 68,300 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 30.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 349,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,656,000 after acquiring an additional 81,651 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 11.6% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 27.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 117,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 25,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter worth about $267,000. 57.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

(Get Rating)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Featured Stories

