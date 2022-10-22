NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Lowered to $140.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $212.76.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Up 2.2 %

NVIDIA stock opened at $124.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.29. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The firm has a market cap of $310.40 billion, a PE ratio of 40.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 233.3% in the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,507 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 18,554 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 34.0% in the third quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 29.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,556 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Analog Century Management LP boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 64.6% in the third quarter. Analog Century Management LP now owns 78,970 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,586,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 97.9% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.