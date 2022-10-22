Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI) Shares Down 1.7%

Oakley Capital Investments Limited (LON:OCI – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 377 ($4.56) and last traded at GBX 377 ($4.56). 123,439 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 253,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 383.50 ($4.63).

Oakley Capital Investments Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £635.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 393.55 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 399.10.

Oakley Capital Investments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. Oakley Capital Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 2.42%.

About Oakley Capital Investments

Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early, growth, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, industry consolidation, business roll-outs and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.

Featured Articles

