Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) PT Lowered to $1.00

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $2.25 to $1.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Offerpad Solutions from $2.00 to $1.20 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $2.00 to $1.20 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of Offerpad Solutions to $4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Offerpad Solutions from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of 4.96.

Get Offerpad Solutions alerts:

Offerpad Solutions Stock Performance

OPAD stock opened at 0.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is 1.34 and its 200 day moving average is 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $226.12 million, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.11. Offerpad Solutions has a one year low of 0.77 and a one year high of 8.73.

Insider Transactions at Offerpad Solutions

Offerpad Solutions ( NYSE:OPAD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported 0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 0.06 by -0.02. Offerpad Solutions had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The business had revenue of 1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1.13 billion. Research analysts predict that Offerpad Solutions will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roberto Marco Sella bought 140,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of 1.68 per share, with a total value of 235,803.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,378,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 2,315,218.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 59.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPAD. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Offerpad Solutions by 384.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,213,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 962,783 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Offerpad Solutions by 407.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 624,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 501,046 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Offerpad Solutions during the second quarter worth about $517,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Offerpad Solutions by 87.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 268,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 125,473 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

Offerpad Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Offerpad Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Offerpad Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.