OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Price Target Cut to $33.00

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $62.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of OneMain to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of OneMain from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of OneMain to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of OneMain from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.58.

NYSE:OMF opened at $30.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.61. OneMain has a twelve month low of $28.77 and a twelve month high of $56.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.13.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. OneMain had a return on equity of 37.61% and a net margin of 22.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that OneMain will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 1,150 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.08 per share, for a total transaction of $42,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,530,666.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of OneMain by 66.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 78.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 129.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

