Oppenheimer Lowers JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Price Target to $154.00

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Oppenheimer to $154.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.99% from the company’s previous close.

JPM has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.90.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $122.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.88 and a 200 day moving average of $118.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.5% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

