Orbler (ORBR) Trading 15.1% Lower Over Last Week

Orbler (ORBR) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. Orbler has a total market capitalization of $1.35 billion and $1.72 million worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbler token can currently be purchased for about $6.66 or 0.00034700 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Orbler has traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Orbler Token Profile

Orbler’s launch date was October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. The official website for Orbler is orbler.io. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orbler’s official message board is medium.com/@orbler.

Orbler Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbler should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbler using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

