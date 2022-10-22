Orchid Trading 6.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 22nd. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for about $0.0921 or 0.00000480 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. Orchid has a market cap of $63.64 million and $4.53 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Orchid

OXT is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, "Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/."

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

