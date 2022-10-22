Orezone Gold (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) Shares Down 5.1%

Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCF – Get Rating) shares were down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.82 and last traded at $0.82. Approximately 32,172 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 42,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.86.
Orezone Gold Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average of $1.07.
About Orezone Gold
Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of gold properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned Bomboré gold project comprising a block of contiguous permits covering an area of 15,029 ha located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
