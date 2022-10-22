Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCMKTS:OVCHF) Stock Price Down 1%

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHF – Get Rating) traded down 1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.22 and last traded at $8.22. 800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 5,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.30.
Oversea-Chinese Banking Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.46.
Oversea-Chinese Banking Company Profile
Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited provides financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oversea-Chinese Banking (OVCHF)
- Should Investors Raise a Glass to Boston Beer Company?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/17-10/21
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
Receive News & Ratings for Oversea-Chinese Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oversea-Chinese Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.