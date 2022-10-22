Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) PT Lowered to $61.00 at Morgan Stanley

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $61.00 in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

OVV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $78.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $70.11.

Ovintiv Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of OVV stock opened at $51.00 on Wednesday. Ovintiv has a 52-week low of $29.52 and a 52-week high of $63.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.85.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 61.17%. On average, analysts predict that Ovintiv will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ovintiv

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OVV. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,928,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739,986 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 436.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,284,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485,198 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,987,000. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,658,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,474,000. 78.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

See Also

