Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target Cut to $98.00

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $98.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Owens Corning from $102.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America upgraded Owens Corning from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Owens Corning from $137.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.36.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Owens Corning Stock Performance

Shares of OC opened at $85.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.87 and a 200-day moving average of $85.77. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.46. Owens Corning has a one year low of $72.97 and a one year high of $101.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director W Howard Morris sold 401 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total value of $33,688.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,336,793.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Owens Corning news, Director W Howard Morris sold 401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total transaction of $33,688.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,336,793.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Chambers sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $614,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,817,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,050,536. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Owens Corning

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,461 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 2,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 4,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.