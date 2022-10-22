Oxen Market Cap Reaches $12.72 Million (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 22nd. Oxen has a total market cap of $12.72 million and $107,685.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001097 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Oxen has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,209.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000311 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00021299 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.27 or 0.00272132 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00121101 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $142.81 or 0.00743445 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.80 or 0.00566413 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005189 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.99 or 0.00244615 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 60,400,145 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Oxen

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

