Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.50.

Shares of OXM opened at $93.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.46. Oxford Industries has a fifty-two week low of $76.21 and a fifty-two week high of $119.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.00.

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.16. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 32.27%. The company had revenue of $363.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oxford Industries will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Carol B. Yancey acquired 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.66 per share, with a total value of $45,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,530 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $140,239.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen S. Lanier sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total transaction of $398,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,664 shares in the company, valued at $6,432,217.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $851,250. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Oxford Industries by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in Oxford Industries by 2.0% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,424 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Oxford Industries by 8.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,221 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Oxford Industries by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,780 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,095,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Oxford Industries by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,501 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

