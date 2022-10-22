Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 (NASDAQ:OXSQZ) Trading Down 2.3%

Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 (NASDAQ:OXSQZ – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.31 and last traded at $23.31. 5,550 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 149% from the average session volume of 2,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.87.
Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 Stock Down 1.8 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.39.
Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3906 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%.
