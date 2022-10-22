Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

PKG has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $124.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $143.00 to $124.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a hold rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $116.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $110.56 and a 12 month high of $168.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.62. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.83.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 46.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Packaging Co. of America

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,047,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,880,777,000 after buying an additional 161,559 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,167,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,275,105,000 after buying an additional 233,142 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 9.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,216,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $658,306,000 after buying an additional 346,910 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 13.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,713,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $510,612,000 after buying an additional 450,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 11.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,521,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $551,996,000 after buying an additional 370,435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

