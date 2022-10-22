PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $373.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.82 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS.

PacWest Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of PACW stock opened at $21.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.39. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $21.29 and a 52 week high of $51.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.36 and a 200-day moving average of $28.77.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

PacWest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of PacWest Bancorp

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp to $31.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.38.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PACW. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Ethic Inc. grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

About PacWest Bancorp

(Get Rating)

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.