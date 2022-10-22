Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Cut to Market Perform at JMP Securities

JMP Securities downgraded shares of Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PLMR. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Palomar from $86.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Palomar from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Palomar from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Palomar from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $89.83.

Shares of NASDAQ PLMR opened at $81.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.52 and a beta of 0.01. Palomar has a 52 week low of $44.01 and a 52 week high of $97.18.

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $84.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.23 million. Palomar had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 14.95%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Palomar will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Palomar news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total transaction of $50,317.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,688,990.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total transaction of $50,317.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,990.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Jon Christianson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.11, for a total transaction of $558,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 84,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,900,104.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,664 shares of company stock valued at $7,612,002 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLMR. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Palomar during the first quarter worth about $203,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Palomar by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Palomar by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Palomar by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Palomar by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

