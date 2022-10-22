Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Purchased by Distillate Capital Partners LLC

Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $6,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of PH stock traded up $9.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $269.39. 1,913,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 975,997. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $230.44 and a 1-year high of $340.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $267.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.53.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 52.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $297.00 to $282.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $325.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.67.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total transaction of $955,271.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,915,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

