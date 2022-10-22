Patten & Patten Inc. TN Increases Stock Holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 70.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares US Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $78.87 on Friday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $75.66 and a 1-year high of $116.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.14.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.