Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 2,369 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lessened its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,369 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.8% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the first quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.9% during the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.3% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at $933,760.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,760.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 287,722 shares of company stock worth $42,327,379 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $128.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $306.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.92 and its 200-day moving average is $143.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.62. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.51%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.9133 dividend. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.26%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.85.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

