Pax Dollar Reaches Market Capitalization of $943.33 Million (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. One Pax Dollar token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00005197 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0% lower against the dollar. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $943.33 million and approximately $11.60 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001286 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000603 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001888 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00020289 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000185 BTC.
Pax Dollar Profile
Pax Dollar (USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 945,642,940 tokens. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard.
Pax Dollar Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.