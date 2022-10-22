Pax Dollar (USDP) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11.54 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. One Pax Dollar token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00005185 BTC on popular exchanges. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $941.77 million and approximately $11.54 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001283 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000602 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001881 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00020340 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000188 BTC.
Pax Dollar Token Profile
Pax Dollar (USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 945,642,940 tokens. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Pax Dollar
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
