PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,690 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in PayPal by 272.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paladin Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 66.5% in the first quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on PayPal from $140.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on PayPal from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on PayPal from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut PayPal to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.19.

Insider Activity at PayPal

PayPal Stock Down 1.0 %

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PYPL stock opened at $83.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.41. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $255.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.05.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Recommended Stories

