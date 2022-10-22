Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Price Target Lowered to $36.00 at Citigroup

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Pegasystems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Macquarie lowered Pegasystems from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered Pegasystems from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Pegasystems from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Pegasystems in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.90.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Pegasystems Price Performance

NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $31.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. Pegasystems has a 52-week low of $29.05 and a 52-week high of $131.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.32 and its 200 day moving average is $47.82.

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $274.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.31 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 29.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pegasystems will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pegasystems news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.85, for a total value of $39,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,163.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,000 shares of company stock worth $81,000. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pegasystems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Pegasystems by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 690.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 461.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.