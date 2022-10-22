Pensioenfonds Rail & OV Acquires Shares of 1,045,600 Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Pensioenfonds Rail & OV acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,045,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,893,000. Otis Worldwide accounts for about 2.7% of Pensioenfonds Rail & OV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 735.1% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

OTIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. BNP Paribas downgraded Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

OTIS stock traded up $2.04 on Friday, reaching $66.79. 2,351,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,846,231. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $62.49 and a twelve month high of $88.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.22 and a 200-day moving average of $72.52. The firm has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 8.83%. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

In related news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $1,039,107.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,259.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total transaction of $205,643.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at $554,798.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $1,039,107.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,259.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

